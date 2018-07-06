After being voted out of the villa, Alex was asked who he thought was playing a game. "Georgia," he replied. "Josh and Georgia never had the legs, everyone could see that.

"It never had any longevity. She’s very immature for Josh. She tries so hard to be mature but she winds a lot of people up. There is no romantic relationship that will happen with her and Sam. It’s a way to stay in."

He also said he was "not Georgia's biggest fan" and that "there was a lot of tension" at the recoupling.

"No one really knew what was going to happen," he said. "I’m not Georgia’s biggest fan. I don’t think she handled it in the right way, she was very dramatic about it."

The latest recoupling on Love Island saw singletons Wes and Georgia having to choose who to recouple with from the couples who received the least number of votes from the public.

Whilst Georgia chose Sam, Wes decided to pair up with Megan – and people couldn't get over how quickly she walked away from Alex, without so much as a backwards glance...

