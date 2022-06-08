Love Island’s Gemma Owen says she won’t reveal who dad is unless asked
Gemma is the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.
Once we heard that Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen, was going to be on season 8 of Love Island, we thought it'd only be a matter of time before she revealed who her dad is, and had her "Blazin' Squad" moment like season 3 star Marcel Somerville, who made no secret of his boyband past.
But, as season 8 got underway on Monday 6th June, Gemma failed to share this information with other contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up - even when hinted at.
It looked like she was about to spill the beans during a conversation with her former partner Liam Llewellyn, as he questioned her family owning 12 horses and her knowledge of sports. However, when Liam asked if she'd dated a footballer, she didn't cough up about her dad.
Later that evening, she chatted with Luca Bish and keenly mentioned her full name, but didn't elaborate further.
It seems viewers will have to wait a little while before the dressage rider reveals all, as she won't be sharing this information until someone asks.
Before she entered the Love Island villa, Gemma told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I don't think I'm going to go in there and sort of be like, 'Oh you know my dad was a footballer,' because I'm not really that type of person.
"I think if they asked me, 'What do your parents do?' I'm not going to keep it a secret. I'd be honest and sort of say, but it's definitely not something that I'm going to go in there bragging about. I think I'll only address it if people ask me."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Asked what her dad thought of her joining the show, Gemma admitted Michael wasn't happy she signed up.
She added: "I still wouldn't say he was buzzing about the fact. But he's very supportive with whatever I decide to do.
"He didn't have a massive tantrum or anything like that. It was pretty chilled. He sort of trusts me not to do anything and not to embarrass him or anything like that. So I guess he took it quite well."
Read more: Michael Owen teased on-air over daughter Gemma's Love Island stint
New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1