But, as season 8 got underway on Monday 6th June, Gemma failed to share this information with other contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up - even when hinted at.

Once we heard that Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen , was going to be on season 8 of Love Island , we thought it'd only be a matter of time before she revealed who her dad is, and had her "Blazin' Squad" moment like season 3 star Marcel Somerville, who made no secret of his boyband past.

It looked like she was about to spill the beans during a conversation with her former partner Liam Llewellyn, as he questioned her family owning 12 horses and her knowledge of sports. However, when Liam asked if she'd dated a footballer, she didn't cough up about her dad.

Michael Owen Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Later that evening, she chatted with Luca Bish and keenly mentioned her full name, but didn't elaborate further.

It seems viewers will have to wait a little while before the dressage rider reveals all, as she won't be sharing this information until someone asks.

Before she entered the Love Island villa, Gemma told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I don't think I'm going to go in there and sort of be like, 'Oh you know my dad was a footballer,' because I'm not really that type of person.

"I think if they asked me, 'What do your parents do?' I'm not going to keep it a secret. I'd be honest and sort of say, but it's definitely not something that I'm going to go in there bragging about. I think I'll only address it if people ask me."

Asked what her dad thought of her joining the show, Gemma admitted Michael wasn't happy she signed up.

She added: "I still wouldn't say he was buzzing about the fact. But he's very supportive with whatever I decide to do.

"He didn't have a massive tantrum or anything like that. It was pretty chilled. He sort of trusts me not to do anything and not to embarrass him or anything like that. So I guess he took it quite well."

