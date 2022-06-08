The Radio Times logo

Love Island’s Gemma Owen says she won’t reveal who dad is unless asked

Gemma is the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

Gemma Owen
ITV
By
Published: Wednesday, 8th June 2022 at 4:59 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Once we heard that Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen, was going to be on season 8 of Love Island, we thought it'd only be a matter of time before she revealed who her dad is, and had her "Blazin' Squad" moment like season 3 star Marcel Somerville, who made no secret of his boyband past.

Advertisement

But, as season 8 got underway on Monday 6th June, Gemma failed to share this information with other contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up - even when hinted at.

It looked like she was about to spill the beans during a conversation with her former partner Liam Llewellyn, as he questioned her family owning 12 horses and her knowledge of sports. However, when Liam asked if she'd dated a footballer, she didn't cough up about her dad.

Michael Owen
Michael Owen Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Later that evening, she chatted with Luca Bish and keenly mentioned her full name, but didn't elaborate further.

It seems viewers will have to wait a little while before the dressage rider reveals all, as she won't be sharing this information until someone asks.

Before she entered the Love Island villa, Gemma told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I don't think I'm going to go in there and sort of be like, 'Oh you know my dad was a footballer,' because I'm not really that type of person.

"I think if they asked me, 'What do your parents do?' I'm not going to keep it a secret. I'd be honest and sort of say, but it's definitely not something that I'm going to go in there bragging about. I think I'll only address it if people ask me."

Asked what her dad thought of her joining the show, Gemma admitted Michael wasn't happy she signed up.

She added: "I still wouldn't say he was buzzing about the fact. But he's very supportive with whatever I decide to do.

"He didn't have a massive tantrum or anything like that. It was pretty chilled. He sort of trusts me not to do anything and not to embarrass him or anything like that. So I guess he took it quite well."

Advertisement

Read more: Michael Owen teased on-air over daughter Gemma's Love Island stint

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content