The footballer-turned-pundit was even teased about his daughter's stint on the show on-air during Channel 4's coverage of the Nations League game by presenter Jules Breach.

Love Island has returned, with the 2022 line-up set to make waves. One contestant who managed to do so before even entering the villa was 19-year-old Gemma Owen , daughter of England striker Michael Owen.

Introducing the punditry team before the match, Breach joked: "Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen."

Gemma Owen arrives in the Love Island villa ITV/Lifted Entertainment

The presenter went on to ask Michael how he was feeling after the previous night, which marked Gemma's Love Island debut, and the former Liverpool star appeared keen to move away from the subject.

"I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away," he laughed.

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up!"

Gemma had previously revealed her father wasn't "buzzing" about the fact she'd joined the dating show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the dressage rider explained: "I still wouldn't say he was buzzing about the fact. But he's very supportive with whatever I decide to do.

"He didn't have a massive tantrum or anything like that. It was pretty chilled. He sort of trusts me not to do anything and not to embarrass him or anything like that. So I guess he took it quite well."

