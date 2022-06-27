If you tuned into last night's episode , you were probably left with a few questions after the preview clip showed things getting tense between Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu .

Things never stay perfect in paradise for long, and on tonight's episode of Love Island , you can expect some serious drama when a party game goes wrong.

"Obviously it's not gonna be a nice thing for Luca to hear, 'oh Gemma could have her head turned,'" Dami Hope says in the clip.

"Which it wasn't even said like that or meant like that," Gemma replies.

Ekin-Su chimes in, "Then relax!" to which Gemma retorts, "I think that's d*ckhead behaviour. Maybe you should just keep your nose out of other people's business and shut up!"

So, what is all of this drama about?

Dami Hope, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Gemma Owen in Love Island 2022

A preview clip shown on last night's Aftersun gives us a few clues.

While showing off a mind-reading party trick, Dami tries to read Gemma's mind.

"You’re happy with Luca right now," he says. "I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

"I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca."

Gemma admits that he hit the nail on the head. "Yeah, that was quite impressive," she says. "I don’t think you’re that far wrong."

It seems that Dami and Gemma agree that the mind-reading should remain a secret - but Ekin-Su has other plans. When she tells Paige Thorne and Jaques O'Neill, the news of Gemma's potential head-turning quickly reaches Luca Bish.

Apparently, Gemma is fed up with Ekin-Su's interfering.

“You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing!” she tells her. “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

If you love the drama, tonight's episode certainly will not disappoint. We'll just have to wait and see what this means for Gemma's friendship with Ekin-Su - and for her relationship with Luca.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

