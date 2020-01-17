Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Throughout the day Paige gets to know Finley, while Siânnise, Shaughna and Sophie all spend time with Connagh.

To help the boys with their decisions, the girls take on the delightfully-named ‘Booty Camp’, which sees the girls take on an assault course which culiminates with a kiss from the boy of their choice at the very end.

But even after today’s challenge, the boys are all struggling about the looming decision.

Discussing who they may couple up with, Finley admits: “It’s a massive night, especially for us.”

Connagh agrees: “Definitely the pressure is on, I’m starting to feel it. My head’s a bit all over the place at the moment.”

Which of our girls will be slow-motion sashaying out the villa later tonight?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.