However, it’s not a completely straight-forward eviction. The Islanders are told by text that the public have been voting for their favourite couple, with the three duos with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped.

While the twosome that received the lowest votes are immediately dumped, it’s up to the remaining islanders to decide which other couple from the three least-popular will have to follow.

And this could get pretty interesting considering that four of the remaining pairs (Amy and Curtis, Anna and Ovie, Lucie and George, and Maura and Marvin) are no longer officially together. Could these couples be in danger if they end up in the bottom three?

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it) tonight’s episode won’t just revolve around dumping drama. We’ll also get to see Tommy ask Molly-Mae to be his girlfriend. Not half – his actual full girlfriend.

And, Tommy being Tommy, he does this in the most innocent way possible. And with a cuddly elephant.

Taking Molly-Mae to one side, he tells her: “Ellie-Belly wants to tell you something. He told me to come and get his Mum.”

Reaching Ellie-Belly, Molly-Mae finds a note from Tommy. “Dear Mummy. Daddy left me here in his best interests. He wanted me to tell you that you’re his everything. I’m going to leave it with Daddy. So…”

It’s then Tommy turns to Molly-Mae and says: “On a serious note, you know how much you mean to me and you’re the only girl for me. I only want to be with you. Therefore, I was wondering if you wanted to be my girlfriend?”

But just in case this is too heart-warming, tonight’s episode will also deliver a showdown between Amy and Maura. And it’s all about – you guessed it – the Irish model's newfound romantic feelings for Curtis (Amy's ex).

Admitting that she confessed her crush to Curtis himself, Maura says to Amy: “From day one, I said that he [Curtis] would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him.”

After an exchange, Amy says to Maura: “A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn’t deserve a second chance.”

Although it might seem like this could drive a permanent wedge between the islanders, there’s always a chance this is merely a one-off argument. After all, Amy doesn’t seem like the sort of person to hold a grudge over this, right guys?

Guys?

Love Island is on 9pm tonight, ITV2