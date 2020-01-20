As the girls are watching from a lookout point above, 21-year-old Rebecca sashays in dressed very much like a Greek goddess, first making a move on Finley Tapp and planting a kiss on Mike Boateng.

Rebecca has previously explained she also has set her sights on Connagh Howard and Callum Jones who are in partnerships with Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips respectively.

After saying she will go “as far as she needs to” to get the man of her dreams, it seems Rebecca also has a game plan to lure them.

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rebecca explained: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.