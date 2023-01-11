Season 9 kicks off with a brand new host, Maya Jama , and for the first time, will also see the islanders subjected to new social media rules .

The time is almost upon us for evenings spent curled up and transfixed by Love Island . On Monday 16th January, a new batch of islanders will embark on their journey to find love in the winter edition of the popular reality dating show.

As well as the usual debacles of fireside chats, coupling up ceremonies and Casa Amor, there will, of course, be one couple that comes away with the cash prize and, hopefully, more in love than ever.

With eight impressive seasons already under its belt, Love Island has continued to grow a loyal legion of fans, but so to have the participants. While recent stars like Ekin-Su and Davide were the popular favourites of season 8, past seasons have also given us some other true success stories. But who are people's the all-time favourite winners?

From season 1's Jess and Max to recently separated Liam and Millie, make sure to cast your vote below for your favourite Love Island winning couple.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

