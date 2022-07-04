Love Island star thinks Dami and Indiyah will split after Summer kiss

Despite Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope being voted the only couple RadioTimes.com readers thought would survive the test of Casa Amor in a poll last week, the relationship could be about to face a serious challenge in the form of Summer Botwe.

We're sad to report things are not looking good for Love Island 's #Damiyah.

With six new girls joining the boys (who were left solo in the main villa when the OG girls headed off to Casa Amor), Dami's head seems to be turning.

In tonight's episode, Summer invites Dami to read her mind as the two get to know each other better on the terrace (yes, that terrace).

"You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us," Dami says. "You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me."

Remarking on Dami’s strong eye contact, she challenges him to a staring contest.

"If you lose, just shoot your shot," he invites her, leading to their first kiss.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com for our latest Love Island Reality Check, last year's finalist Kaz Kamwi shared her thoughts on the fate of #Damiyah.

Indiyah and Dami in Love Island 2022 ITV

Letting out a big sigh in light of last night's dramatic teaser, Kaz said: "That sigh goes to Dami. Part of me's really hoping he's going to swerve that kiss because I'm such a Damiyah stan.

"However, if Summer does get brought into the villa I'm going to be really excited, and hopefully Dami and Indiyah can reunite after and realise they're meant to be and Summer can find love in someone else," she added optimistically.

With today's first look revealing Dami and Summer do in fact share a kiss, Kaz admitted she doesn't think the current situation looks promising for Dami and Indiyah's relationship to survive, with the pair looking more likely to split at this point.

"As it stands, the only couple I think will survive Casa Amor is Gemma [Owen] and Luca [Bish]," the former contestant said. "I would like to Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] and Davide [Sanclimenti] to survive, but if Davide switches I think they'd get back together anyway.

"Everyone else, at the minute, I'm like, I don't know how this is going to go down. I would love for Dami and Indiyah to survive but I just don't know what's going to happen now."

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of Love Island fans polled today (Monday 4th July) think Dami's head will turn.

Only four per cent predicted Indiyah's would, while 25 per cent said the couple will stay together.

Tune in tonight to watch the drama unfold as first kisses abound.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

