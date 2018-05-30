Okay, sure, blink and you'll miss her (in fact, keep your eyelids propped open with matchsticks and you'll probably miss her) but still, it's a Hollywood movie – have you been in a Hollywood movie? No.

Not that Samira is boasting about it: when asked what her claim to fame was, the islander only listed the stage projects she had been involved in (Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia at the West End) – Beauty and the Beast wasn’t mentioned. Nor was her other screen appearance on ITV’s celeb singing contest All Star Musicals with Freddie Flintoff.

So, her links with celebs might not be the strongest, but if Marcel from last year taught us anything, it’s that in the villa there’s no shame in extending your 15-minutes of fame (even if, as in Samira's case, it's more like 15 seconds).

