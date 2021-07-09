Exclusive – Love Island’s Paige and Finn reveal what they really think of Chloe and Toby following his shock break up with Kaz

On last night’s Love Island, Toby Aromolaran put the breaks on his relationship with Kaz Kamwi as he decided to explore things more with Chloe Burrows.

It comes after the semi-professional footballer, 22, told Kaz, 25, he was going to “dive in” completely with them and they shared their first kiss outside a game or challenge.

So, it came as a shock to many, including the fashion blogger when he ended things on Thursday night’s show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, former winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp revealed what they really think of Kaz and Toby’s split and Chloe’s decision to crack on with Toby two weeks into the show.

“I’m not feeling that!” Paige said. “I really like Toby and Kaz and I kind of thought at the start, ‘I don’t get what he’s doing’ but then when said it was just because he hadn’t been in a relationship, I was like, ‘Oh!'”

Finn added: “It is a shame because Chloe has been in there for a while and Chloe was in there when he pulled Kaz and said, ‘I’m going to go for you 100 per cent!’ but now he’s had a change of heart and he’s going to go for Chloe. It’s a shame.”

While the couple are upset for Kaz, Finn feels it came at the right time, saying: “There’s a long time left and I like that it’s happened sooner rather than later and she has time to find someone right for her!”

Could Mr Right be new boy Teddy Soares by any chance?

The 26-year-old senior financial consultant will make his debut in the Love Island villa on Friday, 9th July and he’s already said he’d like to get to know all the girls.

With Kaz now single, could this be the time for them to mingle?

Only time will tell…

