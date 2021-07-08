Love Island’s Chloe and Toby share a kiss as she reveals she likes him – is it over for him and Kaz?

It’s about to go down in the Love Island villa tonight as Chloe Burrows admits she’s got the hots for Toby Aromolaran.

Despite the fact he’s coupled up with her pal Kaz Kamwi, Chloe says she wants to get to know the footballer and they later share a kiss during a game.

During a conversation with new girl Lucinda Strafford, which will air on tonight’s show, Chloe reveals: “My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.”

Later, Chloe asks Toby for a chat where Toby admits that the feeling is very mutual.

He says: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most” to which she replies: “I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?”

All the Love Island 2021 contestants are then made to play a game called ‘Line of Booty‘ where the girls have to choose to lock up one of the boys but not before deciding if they want to have a smooch.

Surprisingly, Chloe chooses Toby and she doesn’t hold back as they share a kiss.

It comes after Toby told Kaz he was diving in with their relationship as she and the boys thought he’d been acting quite different.

Toby agreed to be more involved and Kaz cheered, asking if he’d be giving her cuddles in bed that night.

The pair then enjoyed a kiss outside of a challenge, which made Kaz feel a lot more secure in their coupling. So, it’s likely Chloe and Toby’s kiss will cause some tension for the fashion blogger.

Could this be the end for Toby and Kaz? And what will this mean for Kaz’s Love Island journey with a Love Island recoupling looming.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night, except Saturdays which is a catch up. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.