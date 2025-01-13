While inadvertently being in the centre of drama during her time in the villa, India is excited to be an OG Islander in All Stars, and is looking for someone who is "funny, charismatic, kind, thoughtful and likes to have a good time".

India is entering the villa alongside the likes of Luca Bish, Nas Majeed, Ronnie Vint and plenty more - could one of them be the man for her?

As we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island: All Stars contestant India Reynolds.

India Reynolds key facts: Age, job and Instagram

India Reynolds. ITV

Age: 34

Job: Model

Location: Berkshire

Instagram: @lovefromreyn

Who is India Reynolds?

India Reynolds is a model and TV personality, who first began her career as a glamour model before she appeared on Love Island.

She featured in the likes of FHM magazine and Loaded before making her television debut.

What season of Love Island was India Reynolds in?

India Reynolds previously appeared on season 5 of Love Island, which aired from June to July 2019.

India was quite a late addition to the villa, having entered on day 43 before quickly coupling up with Casa Amor bombshell and Love Island icon Ovie Soko. The pair finished in third place.

The season was eventually won by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

What happened between India Reynolds and Ovie Soko?

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

In the months following the Love Island 2019 finale, India and Ovie confirmed they had made the "amicable" decision to part ways due to schedule conflicts.

At the time, India confirmed to MailOnline: "Obviously it's difficult, but any break-up is difficult. It's even more difficult when it's in front of the rest of the world, but I'll be fine."

"We're friends and there are no bad vibes there, so it would actually be nice to see him if he did come in," India said in an interview with MailOnline ahead of her All Stars appearance.

"Who knows, anything could happen in Love Island."

However, it doesn't seem that Ovie will ever step foot back into the villa.

In a post on X last year, Ovie wrote: "I'm never going on Love Island All Stars, love the show but I'm 33 guys. I am your uncle now."

What has India Reynolds done since Love Island 2019?

Since appearing on Love Island over five years ago, India has become a brand ambassador for environmentally friendly clothing brand REVR, as well as for lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi.

Why is India returning for Love Island All Stars?

Having been single for two and a half years, India believes it's time to settle down.

"I don't put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps, so I'm looking forward to getting to know people in the villa," she said ahead of her All Stars appearance.

And India is certainly looking to shake things up this time around too. Asked if there is anything she would do differently in the villa, India said: "The first time I went in, I liked one guy, he was single so we couple up, whereas there weren't really any love triangles for us.

"Maybe I’ll chat to more than one guy or maybe someone will be stolen from me!? As I was a bombshell last time, I’m looking forward to making friends with everyone from the beginning too."

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

