Will the villa be able to work its magic once again for him?

Ahead of his return to our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Nas and what he’s been up to since his first Love Island appearance.

Nas Majeed Key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Nas Majeed. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Content creator and presenter

Location: London

Instagram: @nas_jm

Who is Nas Majeed?

Nas Majeed. ITV

When Nas first entered Love Island, he was initially coupled up with Siannise Fudge. But sparks failed to fly between them and on day six, he re-coupled with Jess Gale.

That didn't amount to much more than a friendship either, with Jess later connecting with Luke Mabbott and coupling up with him shortly afterwards.

Siannise, who was struggling to find a bond with anyone, recoupled with Nas so they both could remain in the game and continue their mission to find love.

Nas's luck finally changed after that, with bombshell Demi Jones choosing him for a date, and the pair striking up a romance.

But things got complicated when the Casa Amor twist kicked in, with Nas and Eva having an undeniable connection. They coupled up and re-entered the main villa together, leaving Demi single.

Just four days later, they were dumped from the island as part of the public vote.

What season of Love Island was Nas Majeed in?

Nas previously appeared on season 6 of Love Island, the first 'winter' series, which aired from January to February 2020.

He starred on the show alongside stars including twins Eve and Jess Gale, Molly Smith, Sophie Piper and Luke Trotman.

Arriving on day one, Nas was dumped alongside Eva on day 30.

The series was eventually won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

What happened between Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico?

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky

Despite leaving the show early, Nas and Eva remained a strong couple after leaving the villa – becoming one of the show's biggest success stories.

In 2022, the pair moved in together, with engagement rumours even swirling in 2023.

Sadly, in March 2024 the couple called it quits, with reports saying the romance simply "fizzled out" of their relationship.

Nas later confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: "Unfortunately, Eva and I have decided to end out relationship. There is no bad blood or wrong doing – it was a mutual and completely amicable decision.

"We tried to work things out over the past couple months but decided that this was for the best, and are both at peace with the situation.

"I am grateful to Eva and her family for the past 4 years and will cherish those memories, and wish her all the best going forward.

"Thank you for all your continued love and support, I really do appreciate it."

What has Nas Majeed done since Love Island 2020?

Since his time on the series, Nas has been working as a presenter for LADBible and Sky Mobile.

Nas briefly had a YouTube channel, posting updates on his life and love of football and gaming immediately after Love Island, but stopped uploading after a year.

Love Island All Stars is his first major stint back on reality TV.

Why is Nas returning for Love Island All Stars?

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. ITV

Considering Nas did have such a successful appearance last time, it makes sense that he thinks this could be the place he needs to go to find a new romance.

"It was so much fun the first time around, waking up every day with a smile on my face – it feels like a full circle moment,” he said.

“I'm hoping that Love Island can come through again and make it everlasting."

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

