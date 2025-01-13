Luca heads into the villa alongside former Islanders including India Reynolds, Olivia Hawkins, Catherine Agbaje and others – but could one of them turn his head?

As he returns to the villa where it all began, here's everything you need to know about Luca and what he's been up to since his first Love Island appearance.

Luca Bish key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Luca Bish. ITV

Age: 25

Job: TV personality

Location: Brighton

Instagram: @lucabish

Who is Luca Bish?

Luca Bish was a fishmonger before he entered the Love Island villa in 2022, and has embarked on a TV career since then.

Luca was first coupled up with Paige Thorne after the public paired together contestants on day one. But before long, he chose to couple up with Gemma Owen and despite some couple swaps, he made it to the final alongside the footballing legend's daughter.

What season of Love Island was Luca Bish in?

Luca previously appeared on season 8 of Love Island, which aired from June to August 2022.

He starred on the show alongside stars including Tasha Ghouri and Andrew LePage, as well as Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

Arriving on day one, Luca placed as runner-up alongside Gemma on day 58.

As many will remember, the series was eventually won by Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

After leaving the villa, Luca and Gemma announced they had split up after three months together.

Gemma confirmed the news on her Instagram story, posting the following statement: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Following Gemma's announcement, Luca followed up with one of his own, slightly blindsided by the initial announcement.

"Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my break up," he wrote at the time.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways."

Asked what he'd do if Gemma were to enter the villa as an All Star, Luca told The Sun: "If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say, 'I'm a Love Islander, get me out [of here]!

"I'd back her all the way and just hope she'd have a better experience than last time."

What has Luca Bish done since Love Island 2022?

Luca Bish. BBC/Shine TV

Since appearing on Love Island in 2022, Luca has appeared on Britain Get Singing and Celebrity MasterChef, the former in which he placed as a runner-up!

At just 23, Luca was the youngest celebrity to appear on the series and made it all the way to the final.

He finished as runner-up alongside Amy Walsh and eventual winner, Wynne Evans.

Why is Luca returning for Love Island: All Stars?

In an interview with ITV, Luca said of his return to the villa: "I had such a good time last time, why not? I get to have a good time with the possibility of ending up with someone."

After two years outside of the villa, Luca feels "a lot more mature" and has "learned a lot of lessons since" 2022.

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.