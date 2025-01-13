But five years on from his original stint, Curtis believes he’s at a time in his life where he’s ready to settle down and find The One.

Can the South Africa villa work its magic?

Ahead of his return to our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Curtis and what he’s been up to since his first Love Island appearance.

Curtis Pritchard Key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Curtis Pritchard. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Professional Dancer

Originally From: Shropshire

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

Who is Curtis Pritchard?

Curtis Pritchard. ITV

Curtis Pritchard is a professional dancer who had previously starred on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars for two years before entering the villa.

Part of the original line-up in 2019, he immediately coupled up with Amy Hart, and remained with her throughout the first half of the season.

However, his head was turned during that year's Casa Amor by Jourdan Riane and Joanna Chimonides, leaving him doubting their future.

When Jourdan rebuffed his proposal to couple up, he returned from the twist without a new partner, but immediately split with Amy. She later left the villa.

After that, Curtis coupled up briefly with Francesca Allen, before sparking a relationship with Maura Higgins.

Maura and Curtis made it to the finale and left the season in fourth place.

What season of Love Island was Curtis originally on?

Curtis appeared as part of the original line-up of islanders in season 5, in 2019.

Other cast members that year included Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Ovie Soko and Anton Danyluk.

He joined the show on day one, and made it to the finale alongside Maura.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were declared the winners of the season.

What happened between Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins?

Curtis and Maura on Love Island 2019.

Curtis and Maura remained together for eight months after leaving the villa, with the couple making several public appearances and interviews together.

In March 2020, Curtis and Maura announced that they had split with a statement on Instagram.

The message read: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship."

"There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side," she continued.

"We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Curtis has not had a public relationship since his split from Maura.

What has Curtis Pritchard done since Love Island 2019?

Curtis and AJ Pritchard as Marco and Jacob on Hollyoaks in 2021.

Curtis has been keeping himself busy since leaving Love Island, joining forces with his brother, Strictly’s AJ Pritchard, to launch their own companies and a number of collaborative presenting jobs.

He appeared on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer in January 2020.

In 2022, Curtis and AJ appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and The Challenge UK the following year.

At the end of 2023, Curtis headed to Fiji to represent the Brits on the Love Island spin-off, Love Island Games, coupling up with Lisa Celander from Love Island Sweden season 3.

Unfortunately, the couple were dumped on day six of the show.

Why is Curtis returning for Love Island All Stars?

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. ITV

Curtis has revealed that he believes he’ll have a different experience this time round, as he considers the next stage of his life.

"The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now,” he said. "I haven't found my true love… that sounds so cheesy, doesn't it? So, I thought, let's give it another go. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions."

"I feel excited to go back. I'm going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting," he added.

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

