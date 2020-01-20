If you want to inject a bit of the Love Island glamour with less of the drama in your life, you can get your hands on all the Love Island merchandise from the show's official shop and loads of other island-inspired goodies too. Just personalise them with your own name and feel like a true member of the villa.

Here’s the Love Island personalised water-bottles, suitcases, towels and even deckchairs for you to get your hands on.

Love Island merchandise

Love Island water bottle

Love Island shop

The most recognisable Love Island item has to be the personalised water bottle, featuring the name of each islander. Now, you can get your own exact replica from a whole host of retailers who will add your name down the side in that classic swirly font.

Insulated water bottle

Custom Gifts

If you love the Love Island look but prefer an insulated style water bottle, you can now get one personalised with Island-style font so it still looks the part. Far more winter than summer Love Island...

Buy at Custom Gifts £14.99

Suitcases

Love Island Shop

Busy plotting your way out of the cold and into some South Africa-inspired sun? You’ll need a suitcase for all those bikinis. The official Love Island shop sells both a cabin sized case for short breaks and a hold sized suitcase for longer trips. If you’ve already got your suitcase sorted, you can get a personalised name sticker to add on yourself so nobody mistakes your luggage for theirs.

Phone case

Love Island Shop

Now every time you hear your phone go off and think, “I’ve got a text!” you’ll also see your personalised phone case and feel like a true Islander.

Buy at Love Island shop £10.00

Make-up

Love Island Shop / Custom Gifts

This Love Island wash bag is perfect for storing all your make-up, tan and toiletries in. The official Love Island merchandise store have created a clear one to display all your favourite products, or keep them hidden away with this personalised fabric bag instead.

Buy clear at Love Island shop £12.00

Buy fabric at Custom Gifts £14.99

Flute, wine and hi-ball glasswear

Custom Gifts

There is apparently no end in ways to stay hydrated, islander-style, as you can get everything from a hi-ball to a champagne flute created with a Love Island vibe in mind.

Buy flute at Custom Gifts £11.99

Buy wine glass at Custom Gifts £11.99

Buy hi-ball glass at Custom Gifts £11.99

Baby beaker

Love Island Shop

For any really little Love Island fans, you can now get an official Love Island baby beaker which is personalised, of course. Who would have thought it?

Buy at Love Island shop £10.00

Sunglasses

Love Island Shop

Going for a classy collab, Love Island launched their own range of sunglasses with Polaroid to offer quality sunnies which still look the part. They’ve got cat-eye designs, pink lenses, aviators and more, designed for the girls as well as the guys.

Buy at Love Island shop from £28.00

Tote bag

Amazon

There are few things as handy as a trusty canvas tote and now you can get one personalised Love Island-style with your own name. You can choose between seven font colours on either a white or natural coloured canvas bag.

Buy at Amazon £6.99

Personalised beach towel

Custom Gifts

There’s no better way to secure your spot by the pool than with a towel which literally has your name on it. If you’re staying closer to home, you can get that holiday feeling by stepping out of the bath into your very own Love Island beach towel.

Buy at Custom Gifts £14.99

Deck chair

Custom Gifts

If you like to be a cut above the rest on the beach (or in the garden, a balcony, the living room…) you can now get a customised deck chair to stretch out in while you're catching up on the goss from last night's episode.

Buy at Custom Gifts £59.95

Purse

Custom Gifts

Just think of all the money you’re saving by staying in and watching Love Island in the evenings instead of going out. Now all you need is a Love Island-themed purse to put those extra pennies into - and we've found just the one.

Buy at Custom Gifts £19.99

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.