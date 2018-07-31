If you follow this link to the ITV website you can fill in a registration form to get your chance at appearing in next year’s show, and thus be in with a shot at every contestant’s ultimate goal– a lucrative charcoal toothpaste deal and Boohoo discount codes after you’re kicked out in week three.

Plus, you know, finding love and all that. That’s a part of it too.

Anyway, if spending months having your sexual behaviour, romantic history and sunburn obsessed over by millions of viewers six days a week sounds like something you’d be into, check out ITV’s pitch below, then get applying!

More like this

How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back for summer 2019 and we're now on the look out for lively singles from across the country to take part.

Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.

Advertisement

Come on, don’t mug them off – you know what to do.