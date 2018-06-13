Close inspection of the image suggests the outcome of the recoupling ceremony on Wednesday night's show – and crucially, who Megan chooses when it comes to picking either Eyal or Alex. You can call us Sherlock Holmes from now on.

Love Island challenge episode 10 (ITV)

Standing together are some couples we know for a fact are paired up, such as Dani and Jack and Laura and Wes.

Judging by this image, it would be safe to assume that when it comes to the girls choosing the boys at the recoupling tonight, Megan actually goes and picks Alex! YAY!

On the right hand side of the picture, Megan is stood in front of Dr Alex, while Hayley is shown coupled up with Charlie which wouldn't be a surprise seeing as the two have had some flirty chats these past few days.

Then there's Georgia, who became single on the island after Niall withdrew from the show and is seen coupled up with Eyal, and – shock horror! – Rosie and Adam appear to still be together, despite that very public bust-up and confrontation in front of all the other islanders.

Meanwhile, a second picture reveals Samira is in charge of the challenge, leaving Josh (who can be just seen on the far left of the picture above) a bit of a third wheel as he places his hands on Jack and Eyal. So, does this confirm that Samira and Josh are also a couple?

Love Island challenge episode 10 (ITV)

All will be revealed tonight. Although maybe we have beaten ITV2 to it...

