Of course, the move doesn't completely rule out the prospect of a clash, bearing in mind the distinct possibility that the match could go to extra time as has been the case in both of England's previous knockout ties against Slovakia and Switzerland respectively.

However, Love Island fans desperate to get their latest fix as soon as possible needn't worry, as reports suggest that despite the later broadcast time, the episode will arrive on streaming service ITVX at 9pm as usual.

The ongoing series first got underway at the start of June and is now in its sixth week, with the drama continuing to hot up.

Lucy, Ruby, Jess, Ellie, Emma and Diamante.

In last night's episode (Tuesday 9th July), star Uma Jammeh quit the show following the dumping of her partner Wil Anderson during a surprise recoupling – claiming she didn't want to continue on the show without him, despite their recent falling out during Movie Night.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate's England go into tonight's semi-final against the Netherlands in Dortmund knowing they'll have to up their level, having scraped through to this stage with a series of underwhelming performances.

The Dutch side – who are managed by Ronald Koeman and boast a number of big-name players including Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo – have beaten Austria in Turkey in their previous knockout ties.

The winner of the match will play Spain in Sunday's final in Berlin, after Luis de la Fuente's in-form side beat France 2-1 in last night's first semi-final, which included a wonder goal from 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

