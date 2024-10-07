As ever, the contestants will live under the watchful eye of Big Brother 24 hours a day as they attempt to win over their fellow housemates to avoid nominations and potential eviction, while also appealing to the audience watching from home.

As the 2024 season kicks off, here’s everything you need to know about Lily – one of the contestants in the Big Brother 2024 line-up.

Who is Lily? Key facts

Age: 20

From: Warrington

Job: Chinese takeaway server

Lily is a 20-year old Chinese takeaway server from Warrington.

When asked why she joined the series, Lily said she originally applied because it was her ex’s favourite TV show.

"I thought, 'I’m going to go on his favourite TV show.' I’d never heard of it. When I dated him, he was obsessed with it, and I was like 'what is it?' because he was older.

"When we broke up, I saw the advert and I thought I’m going to apply for his favourite TV show and get on it - I didn’t think I would. I also think it will be a cool experience."

Speaking about what she'll bring to the house, she added: "I think I’ll bring good vibes because I think I’m a positive person and I bring that in my own house, so I could bring that to another house!"

Speaking about whether she has a strategy for making it to the final, she said: "I don’t have a strategy. I don’t think you can have a strategy because you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to go with the flow."

Well, there’ll certainly be tough competition, as she is just one of the 16 housemates who will be battling it out for the £100,000 cash prize.

How old is Lily?

Lily is 20 years old, which makes her the youngest contestant this year.

Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

