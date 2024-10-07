Speaking further about what she's looking forward to, Hanah said: "New bonds, because being a Gen Z, babes, sometimes it's hard to make deep connections with people when you come out of university or education. And also, the tasks!"

In Big Brother's latest twist, Hanah is one of the non-housemates who is also up for eviction on Friday night!

As viewers wait to see all the chaos unfold in the Big Brother house, here is everything you need to know about Hanah.

Who is Hanah? Key facts

Age: 24

Job: HR consultant

From: West London

Hanah is a 24-year-old HR consultant from West London who is going to bring "pure vibes" into the Big Brother house.

While on the show, Hanah plans on having a good time with her fellow housemates, all while staying true to herself - "an authentic person".

"I'm an empath babes, too, so you'll see my soft side come out," she said. "If a homegirl is crying to the left of me, I'll be crying with her."

When it comes to getting to the final, Hanah has no strategy. While she would "love to win" the whopping £100,000 cash prize, Hanah knows if she entered the house with a game plan, she wouldn't be authentically herself, "and that doesn't make sense".

"I can't hide anything, I'm a bad liar," she explained. "I have no game plan, I'm just going to go in there and be myself."

How old is Hanah on Big Brother 2024?

Hanah is 24 years old, which sits her among some of the younger housemates in the Big Brother house.

Why did Hanah sign up for Big Brother 2024?

Hanah applied to be on Big Brother for multiple reasons, with one being because "everyone keeps on saying that everyone needs to see [her] personality and how [she is] as a person".

"I'm a fun, childish person who loves to laugh and banter around," she said in an interview with ITV ahead of her Big Brother appearance.

She continued: "Also, this is a bit of a side quest - who else has done Big Brother? There's a small set of people who can actually say they've done Big Brother. I'm going to tell my kids, 'You don't know how lit mum was!'"

Is Hanah from Big Brother on social media?

Yes! Hanah has a fairly large following on TikTok, with just under 10,000 followers and over 430,000 likes.

However, her social media is currently private and will lay dormant for her duration in the competition, as per ITV's social media rules.

Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

