Announcing that those who chose to stay on one side of the house were to become non-housemates and up for eviction this Friday, the contestants were shell-shocked.

Among those housemates was Nathan, who revealed he was a butler to King Charles once upon a time!

As the season continues tonight, with likely even more twists and turns, read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2024 housemate Nathan.

Who is Nathan? Key facts

Age: 24

Job: Pork salesman

From: Dumfries

Nathan is a 24-year-old pork salesman from Dumfries, a market town in Scotland.

Ready to bring enthusiasm and fun into the house, Nathan is also armed with plenty of opinions, and won't be afraid to share them.

During his introduction to the series, Nathan said people's first impressions of him might think he is "a bit stuck-up".

He continued: "Politically, I'm definitely on the right side of centre. I strangely admire Nigel Farage. I think I'm different to other people my age; I listen to Radio 2, I read an old-fashioned newspaper and I vote Tory. I think that is different, but good!"

How old is Nathan on Big Brother 2024?

Big Brother housemate Nathan is 24 years old, which puts him among some of the youngest housemates in the house.

Was Nathan from Big Brother 2024 really a royal butler?

Yes! During his entrance to the Big Brother house, Nathan explained that he was once a butler to King Charles.

When he was just 17 years old, Nathan worked at Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire, which was the Scottish home of the then prince Charles.

In an interview with Daily Record at the time, Nathan explained: "I've already had the honour of serving at a couple of royal dinners during His Royal Highness's latest visits to Dumfries House.

"I very much enjoy being a butler here and there's always something very different to deal with. I love meeting people and it's great to talk to the visitors who come to the house."

Speaking of his time as a butler on Big Brother, Nathan said: "He hosts a lot of different dinners with guests. The president of Ireland was there, Alan Titchmarsh, and I would look after him and if Camilla was there as well."

Nathan's mother, Sharon, confirmed to MailOnline that he only worked at Dumfries House for a year before moving on to different jobs.

He currently works as a pork salesman at a company where his mother is the payroll manager.

Why did Nathan sign up for Big Brother 2024?

Nathan applied for Big Brother "purely for the experience". He told ITV: "I like to do new things, and like to try and push myself, and wanted to have an experience like no other."

Is Nathan from Big Brother on Instagram?

It appears that Nathan does not have social media at present.

However, like all the Big Brother housemates, their social media accounts will remain dormant and private for their duration in the competition as per ITV's social media rules, regardless.

Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

