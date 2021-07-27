Jamie Laing hasn’t ruled out returning to Made in Chelsea for a future series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Podcast Awards, ahead of his new BBC Three dating show I Like The Way You Move, Laing revealed that he still tunes in to MIC occasionally.

Despite leaving the E4 reality show in 2020, he says: “I watched a little – my girlfriend [Sophie Habboo] still does it so I watch her in it but I haven’t seen much of it.”

When asked whether he would consider returning to the show, Laing adds: “I don’t think so – I’ve got a BBC show coming out in September or October, it’s really fun, so maybe, [we’ll] see what happens.”

Laing joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2011 and went on to appear in 223 episodes of the series before leaving during the show’s 20th run.

The reality show proved a springboard for Laing, as he appeared in Celebrity Hunted with co-star Spencer Matthews, The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off and Famous and Fighting Crime. He also signed up for the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing but an injury forced him to withdraw before week one. Luckily the show asked him back in 2020 and he made it to the final with his professional partner Karen Hauer.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced that Laing would become the host of BBC Three’s new dating series I Like The Way You Move alongside dance expert and actor Kaelynn ‘KK’ Harris.

The eight-part series, which was filmed in the Spring, will see professional and non-professional dancers compete to find their perfect partner both on and off the dance floor, through a series of routines, challenges and eliminations, with Laing and Harris deciding which couples have the most chemistry. The show is expected to air in the autumn.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on All4.