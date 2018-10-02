The following year Jordan came third place in Celebrity Big Brother.

There was speculation that the dancer would be joining the line-up, after an image of a man wearing a fedora was posted on the official Dancing on Ice Twitter page, sparking eagle-eyed fans' interest.

His involvement was confirmed during Radio 5 Live Breakfast – and it looks like he'll be making use of all his dancing experience...

Meanwhile, former Westlife member McFadden was announced in a pre-recorded message on Lorraine.

The official Dancing on Ice Twitter page joked that one of the band's biggest hits, Flying Without Wings, might be a "throw-ahead" to McFadden's skills on the ice.

"I'm very excited," McFadden said on joining the show." I've already been practising out the back garden on my rollerblades and my mum says I'm a one man Torvill and Dean."

The pair will be joining TOWIE's Gemma Collins and former EastEnders star Richard Blackwood in the New Year when Dancing on Ice 2019 launches.

