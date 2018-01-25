Probably because the current revived series of DOI isn't even at the halfway stage yet.

Anyway, Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: "The show's welcome back has exceeded our expectations and it's been fantastic to see the audience at home loving it.

"The recommission is a no brainer and it's brilliant for everyone involved to know it'll be back next year."

Dancing on Ice episode 1 2018 (ITV)

Although not everyone at home loved it. After its debut, these viewers certainly weren't convinced by the show's reboot.

Dancing on Ice returned with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, while the ice panel had a revamp. Former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have now become the show's head judges, while Ashley Banjo joined as a judge.

Jason Gardiner was the only face from the original series to return to the judging panel.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.