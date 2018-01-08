Viewers aren't convinced by the Dancing on Ice reboot – but they definitely know who they want to leave the show first
The Sunday night skating series split the audience down the middle on all but one thing - who deserved to go home
Dancing on Ice returned to ITV after a four-year break this weekend – but viewers weren't exactly convinced by the show's first episode.
The rebooted series saw former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean taking a break from the ice to sit on the judging panel, alongside the show's resident 'Mr Nasty' Jason Gardiner and newcomer Ashley Banjo.
Some fans were thrilled to see the pair on the panel.
However, others weren't sure they were best suited for their new roles, and lamented the fact that they weren't out on the ice any more.
Some felt that the choreography - which Torvill and Dean were formerly in charge of - wasn't quite the same either.
Judge Jason Gardiner caused controversy with his week one comments too. "I started to watch and that terrible and nasty Jason was so unnecessarily rude to 'Sean' [Antony Cotton] that I turned off immediately. I tried for 5 mins later but there he was again," wrote Frances Green on Facebook.
And fans weren't convinced by new commentator Matt Chapman. The ITV racing star took over from the original voice of Dancing on Ice, journalist and commentator Tony Gubba, who passed away in 2013.
That's not to say the show didn't have fans, though. 55% of RadioTimes.com readers polled said they were happy to have the series back on their TV screens.
"I'm enjoying it," wrote Caroline Shepherdson on Facebook. "Takes a bit of getting into, like every other show, but looking forward to the next 10 weeks."
"They replaced it with a load of rubbish when they axed it, so its nice to see something actually decent on ITV during a Sunday night again," said Sean Bassett.
Janet Shaw was full of admiration for the new skaters. "I used to skate and believe me Dancing On Ice is a hundred times more difficult than that Strictly show," she commented.
And they were pleasantly surprised by Love Island star Kem Cetinay's debut performance.
However, 45% weren't convinced at all and said the skating series should have been left 'on ice'.
And they were gutted not to see a certain face on the judging panel.
There was ONE thing the majority seemed to agree on though - Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring was RadioTimes.com readers' top pick to leave the competition after week one. She proved the least popular among readers, 26% of whom voted to send her home.
However, Waring and her partner Sylvain Longchambon narrowly avoided an early exit, with Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown (who was RadioTimes.com readers' second choice to send home) selected to face the first skate off of the series next Sunday night.
Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday evening