In Tuesday night's show, the trio faced the public's vote after being nominated face-to-face by their fellow housemates. While the Irish twins were hit by the most nominations, they were saved by Celebrity Big Brother viewers who booted out Jordan instead.

Speaking to Emma Willis after exiting the house with a wave and a thumbs up, he complained that Jedward had a dark side.

"They had it in for me because I stood up to them quite a lot," he explained. "I saw another side of them earlier on, so they had it in for me. Which is fine, I don’t mind if people don’t like me."

More like this

The dancer, who first appeared on CBB in 2014, continued: "I still cannot believe they are 25 years old. My nephew is 14 and he's far more mature. That's the truth, honestly they are so childish."

He added: "They’re not as sweet and innocent as you think they are."

But James J was happy to head home to wife Ola Jordan, telling Willis: "Of course I'm gutted, I said to everyone I'd like to stay, I'm having a laugh, but at the same time if I come out I get to see my wife."

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on Channel 5