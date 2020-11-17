Many viewers took to social media to express their surprise.

Her first challenge was to eat a dish called "Cheesefruit Vomlet", which certainly sounded and looked more appetising than the lambs' brains, sheep's penis, deer testicles or goats' eyes her fellow campmates had to consume..

As one viewer pointed out, any food based on plants had to be more palatable than animal products: "The taste might be minging but psychologically it’s not traumatic eating fruit or veg. Still think Bev’s got an easier job."

Her second challenge, eating three fermented plums, looked a walk in the park compared to Jordan North's sheep penis or Vernon Kay's deer testicle.

I'm a Celebrity fans were also highly amused when Bev revealed she had only been a vegan since March this year.

Her third eating challenge was consuming five cubes of fermented tofu. Or, in other words, fives cubes of tofu.

Bev and her two fellow trial-ists managed to eat all the vile food placed in front of them, earning 10 stars and a luxurious dinner of quail for the group of celebrities.

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV on Wednesday night.

