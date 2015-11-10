His comments come as this year’s line-up rumours include former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, who walked after six days in the jungle last year.

Collins herself has said she’s “perfect” for the series. “The show could play that Destiny’s Child song Survivor as I leap out of the bushes shouting, ‘Bring it on!’ the reality star told the Sun. “It would be the perfect comeback.”

As long as she doesn’t have to go in a helicopter, knit to earn a treat or go without a ham sandwich and a packet of Quavers, eh?

More like this

Swash admits there’s plenty of reasons to originally go in the jungle – including publicity – but says going back for more just to boost your profile doesn’t wash with him.

“I don’t mind people going in there for any reason they want. It’s just when they’ve left after three or four days, maybe going back in is just to generate publicity for them.”

If Collins was to return, she wouldn’t be the first to be a repeat contestant: Katie Price has already done the show twice. The model first took part in 2003 before returning in 2009, during which time she was voted to do six Bushtucker Trials in a row, also eventually walking out, saying enough was enough.

But Swash is far more interested in seeing other famous faces take on the challenges of the Ant and Dec-fronted show.

Advertisement

“I’d like to see someone else go in there. I’ve learnt enough about that person now. It’s about learning about people. The more people who get to go in, who are different people, the better.”