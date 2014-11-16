“I said to my wife: ‘I’m going out to Australia to live with a load of celebrities out in the jungle for a fortnight’. And she said: ‘No you’re not!’”

Phil Tufnell – series two (2003)

“I can remember asking Linda Barker to make sure that I didn’t lose the plot completely.”

Kerry Katona – series three (2004)

“The whole jungle experience was phenomenal and I’d go back in a heartbeat.”

Joe Pasquale – series four (2004)

“If you keep me in, I might even get naked for you,” Joe promised as the crown came in sight.

Carol Thatcher – series five (2005)

“Did I ever think I’d be well known for chewing my way through a kangaroo ball on I’m A Celebrity? No. But everybody told me that the whole Bushtucker Trial looked like we were having tea at the Ritz.”

Matt Willis – series six (2006)

“Even if you can eat a kangaroo anus, it doesn’t mean you’re supposed to.”

Christopher Biggins – series seven (2007)

“OH MY GOD. IT WAS ON ME,” Biggins yelled after unintentionally cuddling up to a rat in the middle of the night.

Joe Swash – series eight (2008)

If Joe is remembered for anything, it's got to be this song, which he passed on to Star Trek legend George Takei: “Olly olly, olly, t*ts in a trolley, balls in a biscuit tin, man on the grass with his finger up his **** playing with his ding a ling ling.”

Gino D’Acampo – series nine (2009)

“Bonjourno… I think, do I have to eat some kind of weird stuff, yeah? How can this be a delicacy? These people are crazy.”

Stacey Solomon – series ten (2010)

“I could do so much more than I thought I could ever do. I didn’t think I could ever sit in a room with bugs, let alone let them be poured all over me. I didn’t think I could sleep outdoors. I’m not as rubbish as I think.”

Dougie Poynter – series eleven (2011)

“I can’t believe I’ve been crowned an actual king. The first law is everyone has to be naked twenty-four seven.”

Charlie Brooks – series twelve (2012)

During a Bushtucker Trial (naturally): “Oh, that’s one hard penis.”

Kian Egan – series thirteen (2013)

“You just got to do what you’ve got to do. Job in hand, that’s the most important thing. Stay focused, get the job done.”

