Many of the islanders either have to put their careers on hold or quit their jobs entirely in order to be a contestant on the show. It's not like every workplace would be willing to sign you off for eight to nine weeks on paid leave over the summer.

But just because the cast are living on ITV2 temporarily, that doesn't mean their lives back home stop. They will still have mortgages, rent, bills and other expenses that they will need to make sure they can cover while they're away, so ITV do pay the islanders a wage for taking part.

Some speculation has put this figure at around £200 a week, but ITV are unable to confirm this.

It might not seem like much, but winning the show can net you £50,000, and just taking part can lead to sponsorship deals, clothing lines and spin-off TV shows, so being a Love Island contestant certainly seems to pay...

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2