Here's everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice final:

Who is in the Dancing on Ice final?

Jake Quickenden, Brooke Vincent and Max Evans are the three celebrities who have made it to the final.

How is the Dancing on Ice final going to work?

After the show opens, the three finalists will each do a 'showcase skate' which has been choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Dean.

Then Jake, Brooke and Max will all perform their favourite skate of the series before one couple will be eliminated from the competition and will be sent home.

The two surviving couples will then go head-to-head, skating to Bolero – the famous routine that Torvill and Dean won Gold with at the 1984 Winter Olympics.

And to add to the icy fun, all 12 celebrities will also be returning to the rink as The Class of 2018 do a performance together.

Are Torvill and Dean skating to Bolero?

It's been something of a DOI tradition down the years for the legendary skaters to perform the classic routine. However, that won't be happening this year.

Torvill and Dean will be skating, but it will be a new routine.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice (ITV)

Who is going to win Dancing on Ice?

Right from week one, Jake’s been the favourite and now his odds on winning have shortened to 1/5 to take home the DOI trophy for 2018.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent and Max Evans are trailing with odds of 5/1 and 16/1 respectively.

Both Jake and Brooke have escaped the dreaded skate-off during the competition, with neither of them ever having landed in the bottom two over the past nine weeks. But who wins? You decide!

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV