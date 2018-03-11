Right from week one, Jake's been the favourite and now his odds on winning have shortened to 1/6 to take home the DOI trophy for 2018.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent and Max Evans are trailing with odds of 7/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Both Jake and Brooke have escaped the dreaded skate off, with neither of them ever having landed in the bottom two over the past nine weeks.

Whilst this isn't surprising for Jake (the former X Factor star has come top of the leaderboard every single week), Brooke has often found herself towards the bottom of the judges' scores but it's clearly one of the voting public's favourites. Rugby star Max, meanwhile, has faced the skate off twice before and has survived both eliminations.

So who do you want to win? Cast your vote above and let us know...

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV