However, with Hannah recently teasing her time on the show may not yet be over, the conversation of her marriage to Stephen continues to be a topic of discussion amongst fans.

With the fallout likely to continue in next week's instalment of the series, read on for everything you need to know about MAFS UK bride Hannah Norburn.

Who is Hannah on MAFS UK?

Hannah on Married at First Sight UK. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Age: 33

Job: Health and fitness business owner

Location: Cheshire

Instagram: @hannahkate_norburn

Hannah is a 33-year-old business owner from Cheshire and she entered the Married at First Sight UK experiment as an intruder bride mid-way through the series.

Hannah hasn't gone down the route of settling down early like some of her family and, instead, has been more focused on growing her business.

But beneath her ambitious exterior, Hannah admits she has put up walls but has a softer side she lets people see every now and again. After being single for two years, Hannah is ready to meet someone who is strong, keen and ready to keep up with her energy and give her the time and effort she deserves.

Who did Hannah 'marry' on Married at First Sight UK?

Hannah and Stephen. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Hannah was matched with Stephen by the experts.

While their wedding day went smoothly to begin with, things took a turn when Stephen revealed he had four children, which was a shock to Hannah.

Their relationship continued to worsen, with Stephen opting to write 'leave' during their first commitment ceremony, but they remained in the experiment as Hannah wrote 'stay'.

Things didn't get better, either, with tensions brewing between the pair and they eventually left the experiment after it was revealed that Hannah had kissed Orson.

What has Hannah said about her MAFS experience?

Hannah on Married at First Sight UK. Simon Johns / Channel 4

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Hannah shared her thoughts about her time on the experiment, owning up to her mistakes.

She wrote: "So many mixed emotions as I close the chapter on a very short [and] pretty chaotic 'marriage'...

"...Despite living through [and] watching back one of the most challenging experiences of my life's little journey, I am so god damn proud of myself and I am walking away with my head higher than it's ever been before.

"I am so proud to be a woman who gives everything she does her absolute all, no matter what hurdles I face!!

"Yes, I made some mistakes which I've owned and I am far from perfect but living in a super stressful environment when you're isolated [and] excluded, with only a couple of people in your corner [and] then having your whole personality bashed [and] your integrity questioned on a daily basis sure was not easy!

"And the only way my MAFS journey could have been any different was if I forced myself to change who I am.."

She concluded the statement thanking all those involved in her Married at First Sight UK journey, teasing: "Peace out wifey life...but maybe not completely the end just yet!"

Is Hannah returning to MAFS UK?

Hannah and Stephen. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Despite suggestions that Hannah is rejoining to the experiment with another groom, this isn't completely true.

It was recently reported by MailOnline, that Hannah had shocked her co-stars when she arrived to film the reunion episode alongside Ryan Livesey, who had been matched with Sionainn before they decided to leave the experiment.

A source told the publication: "The entire cast was left open-mouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand-in-hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate.

"Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast.

"There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

A spokesperson for Channel 4 declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

This would suggest that Ryan and Hannah formed a connection after their respective marriages came to an end on the show.

So while she won't be rejoining the experiment with Ryan, they could be seen together during the reunion episodes set to air later down the line.

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

