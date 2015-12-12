As series 12 reaches its climax, here's what to expect...

What time is The X Factor 2015 final on?

Watch the final two episodes on Saturday and Sunday, 8pm - 10:05pm on ITV.

Where is it?

The three finalists will be back at the SSE Wembley Arena as they make their bid for X Factor glory.

Which acts are in the final?

Three judges boast an act in the grand final this year with Rita Ora's Louisa Johnson, Nick Grimshaw's Ché Chesterman and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's Reggie N Bollie.

Louisa is the youngest finalist at just 17 years of age, but remains bookies' favourite to win. That said, there's plenty of fans with Reggie N Bollie fever, and who doesn't like an underdog like Ché? At the moment, it's a final that's pretty hard to call.

Boss Simon Cowell sits on the panel as an impartial judge, having watched all of his Overs category singers voted out of the competition.

Who are the finalists doing their duets with?

Celebrity duets on The X Factor can turn the whole competition around. Remember that Beyoncé and Alexandra Burke match-up? Exactly.

This year The X Factor is keeping tight-lipped about who's teaming up with whom, but we do know mentor Rita Ora will take to the stage with Louisa.

Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder are among Ché's dream duets, although rumour has it it could be X Factor fave Robbie Williams – who performed with now co-host Olly Murs in 2009.

The name on everyone's lips for Reggie N Bollie appears to be Sean Paul, with insiders telling me Cheryl's not expected to sing with them. Exactly who it is will be revealed live on the night.

Who are the guest performers?

Well what do you know, X Factor only went and bagged Adele. She'll perform mega-hit Hello on Sunday night's final show.

Sunday's line-up will also include Coldplay, who will sing Adventure of A Lifetime from their new album A Head Full Of Dreams, and One Direction will perform their latest single Infinity.

On Saturday night there's a bunch of familiar X Factor faces performing. Little Mix – the only group ever to win the show – will return to sing with last year's runner-up Fleur East.

Last year's champion Ben Haenow will team up with 2006 winner Leona Lewis, too.

Who goes when?

On Saturday night we'll find out who has finished up in third place: they'll leave the competition at the end of the show, leaving the final two to battle it out on Sunday.

Is this it for The X Factor?

Not on your nelly. The X Factor has already confirmed its return for 2016 with calls for contestants to sign-up.

Plus, while there's been plenty of rumours that The Voice's 2017 move to ITV will ship X Factor off to pastures new, Simon Cowell has insisted both shows will run on the channel.

"The X Factor is going to stay in the same place, they've already told us that," Cowell said at yesterday's press conference.

As ever, expect some changes. Cowell hinted the smaller in-room auditions will return, and as for that judging panel line-up, let the guessing begin...

The X Factor concludes this Saturday and Sunday night on ITV