Coldplay are confirmed to play the X Factor 2015 final
Chris Martin and co will perform a track from their new album A Head Full of Dreams
Grab your flashing wrist bands because Coldplay are the first act to be confirmed as guest performers on this year's X Factor final.
Back in 2011, the year Little Mix were crowned champs, Coldplay dazzled (quite literally) as they took to the stage to sing Charlie Brown and Paradise. It was like a whole load of glow sticks having a party with even more glow sticks as the audience were kitted out with wristbands which flashed in time to the music.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdiiAZKpaC8
This year the band are back to perform a track from their new album A Head Full of Dreams, as we wait to find out who's scooped this year's title.
We're expecting plenty more guest acts to be added to the line-up for this year's final which takes place at the SSE Wembley Arena across the 12th and 13th of December. One Direction have been rumoured (they also performed in 2011 – it'll be like a mini reunion) while everyone keeps their fingers and toes crossed that Adele will take to the stage.
The X Factor continues this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV