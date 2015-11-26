https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdiiAZKpaC8

This year the band are back to perform a track from their new album A Head Full of Dreams, as we wait to find out who's scooped this year's title.

We're expecting plenty more guest acts to be added to the line-up for this year's final which takes place at the SSE Wembley Arena across the 12th and 13th of December. One Direction have been rumoured (they also performed in 2011 – it'll be like a mini reunion) while everyone keeps their fingers and toes crossed that Adele will take to the stage.

The X Factor continues this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV