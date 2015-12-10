“I would love to see someone like Sean Paul sing with Reggie N Bollie,” Xtra Factor co-host Melvin Odoom told me of mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini’s last group in the competition. “Their energy would be amazing with Sean Paul.”

Former contestant Lauren Murray agreed, suggesting the Jamaican-born singer without skipping a beat.

“Sean Paul. That would be so good,” she said, speaking after she narrowly missed out on her own spot in the final line-up.

Grammy-winning Sean Paul would certainly be an exciting booking. The pair may have even managed to put a good word in themselves, meeting the man himself last month.

Nevertheless, I’m told there’s still “feelers out” for Reggie N Bollie’s guest.

“There’s quite a few in the mix,” a source close to the show told me. Although they will be in the "league" of Sean Paul, if not the man himself, I was assured.

I understand it won’t be Cheryl belting out a hit with them. Hopping on stage to dance with them clearly not a taste of things to come. Although, with Rita Ora confirming she’ll be performing with her act Louisa Johnson perhaps CFV will get the bug.

As for Ché Chesterman I’m told decisions are still being made. He’s mentioned Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder to me as his dream match-ups, joking he wouldn’t want to end up on stage with mentor Nick Grimshaw.

"Imagine!" he laughed. "Actually, I don’t want to imagine..."

2006 X Factor winner Leona Lewis has confirmed her part in this weekend’s final, but I’m told she’s performing her own track alongside fellow guests Coldplay and One Direction rather than teaming up with a finalist.

The X Factor concludes this Saturday and Sunday on ITV