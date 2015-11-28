Cheryl just danced with Reggie N Bollie on X Factor
Some people were confused, but plenty thought it was pretty entertaining to see the judge take to the stage
X Factor's Cheryl Fernandez-Versini just leapt up from behind the judges' desk to dance with her act Reggie N Bollie.
The duo were busy showing off their moves to tonight's publicly chosen song Silentó's Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) and then their mentor took to the stage, too.
Their performance was already teaming with people, Reggie and Bollie's family joining them for a bit of a groove, too.
Some viewers were a bit confused...
But plenty got into the Reggie N Bollie spirit of the whole thing:
Cheryl has no chill love her ? #XFactor
— ️ (@basicallylewis) November 28, 2015
As for what the judges thought, Cowell said that the pair are doing exactly the right thing in terms of offering up current, cool music. He did say he didn't like the dancing at the end. Of course. We wouldn't know what the X Factor was if Cowell and Mrs CFV weren't winding each other up, now would we?
The X Factor continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV