Cowell is the first of the judges to lose all his singers, so he’ll obviously be delighted...

When the decision about who to save fell to the judges, Cowell and Grimmers naturally backed their own acts, the latter pretty surprised to see his singer anywhere near the bottom two. Rita Ora opted to save Ché saying there was simply “no comparison” between the two singers. Cheryl too backed Ché explaining that her “heart” was with him.

As Cowell took to the stage he joked: “No headbutts”. Well, Anton did headbutt him when he was happy. Goodness only knows what sadness might prompt.

But Anton seemed to be in good spirits.

“I’m sure you’re going to see me again because I’m on the tour,” he joked, before thanking those fans who’d voted for him.

Anton follows Mason Noise out of the competition, after he left in a surprise Saturday night elimination.

Just five acts now remain as this year’s final creeps ever closer. You can get involved in next week’s show by voting online for which tracks you want to hear the acts sing.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV