"I've loved it. Thank you to everyone who voted, and thank you to everyone who didn't as well," Mason said to host Caroline Flack after finding out his fate.

"I'm going to go and do my thing now," he added, saying: "I'm ready to go and meet my fans."

"I'm gutted," said his mentor Nick Grimshaw, calling him a visionary music artist. "He's exactly the kind of pop star that there should be. I'm not worried about the future for Mason at all."

More like this

Tonight's live show saw Mason sing Nick Jonas' track Jealous to a mixed reaction from the judges.

If you weren't expecting to see one of the finalists heading home this evening, you're not alone. The voting lines were open for just 10 minutes after all the acts had performed during tonight's show.

Those mean X Factor bosses announced at the beginning of the show that one of the acts would be sent home:

As if Heartbreak Week wasn't upsetting enough, eh?

Tune in tomorrow night when another act will leave the competition.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues tomorrow at 8:00pm on ITV