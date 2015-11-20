"I’ve been in this queue a little bit longer and I’ve been patient. I’m not bitter about it at all. But I really don’t want anyone cutting in..." the 45-year-old added, his roaring laugh filling the room.

"I want to win more."

I pointed out that he's already won one part of the competition: being the last Overs act in Simon Cowell's category.

"OK I'll take that, thank you" he grinned. "It feels great. It’s an enormous pleasure to have gotten to this stage. To say that’s all I want would be a lie. There’s so much more I want to do and so much more to be a part of," he admitted.

Anton's promised that if does indeed get to the front of that bus queue he won't headbutt Simon Cowell again. Admitting he felt "absolutely awful" after his over-excited celebrations actually left Cowell with a bruised face, Anton attempted to discuss the feeling, before realising not many could relate.

"Oh my god I felt absolutely awful. You know that feeling when you think - well no I don’t think you would – you’ve not hit a mogul..."

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV