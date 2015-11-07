At Boot Camp co-host Olly Murs was in tears after Anton performed Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You.

At Six Chair Challenge, Anton got into a funny conversation with Simon Cowell about living one's life surrounded by people with Botox, as the boss commented on his facial expressions during his performance. Anton insisted to RadioTimes.com that he's going to work on not looking like a "crazy axe man".

But he earned that all-important spot at Judges' Houses, and his performance of The Carpenters’ Superstar pushed him through to this year's live shows.

Anton joins Bupsi and Max Stone as the final three Overs in the competition.

The X Factor live shows kick off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV