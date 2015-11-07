Everything you need to know about X Factor's Anton Stephans
From first audition to Judges' Houses, 45-year-old backing singer Anton Stephans has made it through to step out on his own for Simon Cowell's Overs category in this year's live shows
Anton Stephans, 45, was joined by his dog Honey (well, she can keep a secret!) for his first audition. He performed Jennifer Hudson's I Am Changing to rapturous applause.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdOO-2w8JGE
At Boot Camp co-host Olly Murs was in tears after Anton performed Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FCsANnco38
At Six Chair Challenge, Anton got into a funny conversation with Simon Cowell about living one's life surrounded by people with Botox, as the boss commented on his facial expressions during his performance. Anton insisted to RadioTimes.com that he's going to work on not looking like a "crazy axe man".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPV9ZzhlgSU
But he earned that all-important spot at Judges' Houses, and his performance of The Carpenters’ Superstar pushed him through to this year's live shows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w690UsFpcA8
Anton joins Bupsi and Max Stone as the final three Overs in the competition.
The X Factor live shows kick off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV