“If you’re in an environment… where lots of people have botox, so your face doesn’t move, that becomes your norm," he tells Cowell. "But if you’re a bit poor like me, and your friends are poor and can’t afford botox, your face kind of moves when you speak...”

So. Much. Sass.

Cowell does crack a smile – thankfully he still can – and admits it's "the best answer".

Watch the moment below ahead of tonight's final Six Chair Challenge, during which Cowell will decide which singers he's taking through to Judges' Houses. With attitude like this, surely Anton is in with a chance...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P80UBpHXOI8

The X Factor tonight at 7:00pm on ITV