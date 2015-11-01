X Factor act Anton Stephans was so excited he got through this week's first results show, he accidentally headbutted mentor Simon Cowell.

Seemingly going for a celebratory smooch (as one does) Anton mistakenly bashed the boss's bonce.

Vote Anton (for the head butt on Cowell alone) #XFactor ? pic.twitter.com/eMLp9oQ2rx

— #riseOfMartial (@PayetForward) November 1, 2015

Cowell's been going on all series about dogs needing protective helmets to guard them from seagulls, perhaps he should fashion his own to guard against Anton's excitable reactions...

Tonight's first results show was a double elimination which saw Cowell's act Bupsi and Cheryl's girl band Alien Uncovered sent home.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV

