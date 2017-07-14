"Tyla's being a bit fake. Definitely. She knows what she's doing," Theo told us, agreeing with what Montana and Alex also said this week. "If she meant them tears she was crying – if she was really that upset about him leaving then she should've left, but I could see straight through it and to me it was a bit of bulls***. I wanted to cut the tears out because I knew she wasn't really that upset."

As Jonny was leaving the villa, Theo was very vocal about the fact that if Tyla really cared about him that much, she would have gone with him. Did his comments ruin any chance he might have had of becoming romantically involved with her? "Maybe. I knew that was going to be a risk I was going to take before saying that.

"I knew that if I say this there's going to be no chance between me and Tyla, but we didn't really connect anyway so I thought I don't really care either way. I thought I'd say it just to let everyone else see what she's really like and open their eyes to it because I know it wasn't just me who was thinking it."

More like this

Oh really, Theo?

"There were people who agreed with me," he said, intriguingly. "Half the people. I'm not going to name names, but half the people did actually come up to me and say 'We did agree with what you were saying, it's just the timing of you saying it'. But I thought there was no better time for me to say it to be honest.

"I just feel a bit bad on Jonny because it wasn't directed at him and I don't want to have a dig at him, but it just needed to be said.

"To be honest, on his last day we got on brilliantly – I thought he was quite an interesting character. If there was no Tyla or there was no girl in the middle, I think me and Jonny would have got on just fine. But the aim of the game was to test people's relationships and that just made us clash a little bit but you know, it was nothing ever personal to me."

Theo, who says he has no regrets at all about his time in the villa, also went so far as to say that plenty of the other islanders were playing "tactics" to keep everyone else happy.

"A few conversations I had with people made me understand why they're being so nice to everybody whereas I didn't really have that same amount to lose as they did," he said. Although he was keen to stress he didn't think the other islanders were being fake.

"But everyone else is playing it very safe," he explained. "Being resilient and holding out until the end instead of causing stuff. Just trying to stay out of as much trouble as they can."

He said that Marcel and Gabby were one of his favourite couples in the villa, but also that they are "having an easy ride".

After Tyla said that he was trying to play a game, Theo said that he had no regrets about his actions.

"No, not really. I had to do what I had to do," he said. "I knew my time was coming to an end. I didn't really have a connection like I needed to get with anybody in there."

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.