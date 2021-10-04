Drag Race Debrief: Elektra Fence teases her Snatch Game impression

Another week, another queen sashays away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as the third series continues on BBC Three – and last night, Elektra Fence became the second contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

While she survived the Week One lip-sync and sent Anubis packing, Elektra’s second time in the bottom proved to be her last as it was Vanity Milan who survived the lip-sync to M People’s Moving On Up.

Elektra Fence sat down with RadioTimes.com for the Drag Race Debrief after last night’s episode to chat about her time on the show, her biggest regret from the competition and who she’d like to win the 2021 series.

Speaking about the fans’ reaction to her high-energy dance moves during the episode two lip-sync, Elektra said: “I was just looking at the memes literally on my phone, dying. The memes are so funny, especially from yesterday’s show.

“I’m dying. I was sat here just p*****g my pants. The memes are incredible, I love it. More memes!”

As for the Snatch Game, Elektra said: “I was going to do Jane McDonald or Princess Margaret or Tracy Beaker – they were my top three,” before giving us her best “bog off” impression.

Yesterday’s episode saw Oti Mabuse join RuPaul on the judging panel as the queens became workout instructors for Dragoton, working with either spin bikes, gym balls or baby dolls in their performances.