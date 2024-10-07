One of those housemates is Dean, who plans to just be himself while on the show. "The more you're yourself, the more the public will see you as you," he said.

As plans to just be himself, what is there know about Dean? Read on for all the information on this Big Brother housemate!

Who is Dean? Key facts

Age: 35

Job: Barber

From: East London

Dean is a 35-year-old barber from East London who plans to bring "good energy, good vibes" and plenty of "charismatic charm" into the Big Brother house.

"I'm just going to be me, and that's the only thing I know how to do," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

There is a lot Dean is looking forward to in the Big Brother house, having quite the lengthy list!

He explained: "Just being in that environment. Heading to the diary room - I don’t know why I’m looking forward to that so much. And just seeing the iconic chair.

"Hearing Big Brother call my name. And being in an environment with other people that I would never normally meet in my life – that’s the whole point, and I can't wait for that."

How old is Dean on Big Brother 2024?

Big Brother housemate Dean is 35 years old.

Why did Dean sign up for Big Brother 2024?

Like a fair few of this year's housemates, Dean has long been a big fan of Big Brother.

"I've wanted to do it from the age of 11 and never had the confidence to do it," he explained. "As I got older, I was still obsessed with the show, and as soon as it came back it was, 'This is my time to apply.'"

He continued: "I really want to have a great time and experience everything that Big Brother has to offer - the highs, the lows, the good, the bad, the fun, the not so fun. I want it all."

Is Dean from Big Brother on social media?

At present, it's unclear if Dean has a social media account.

But like all the other housemates, his social media presence will be at a standstill regardless, as all contestants have to put their accounts on private during their time on the show, as per ITV's social media rules.

Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

