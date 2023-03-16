The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year, and follows nominated single parents from all over the UK and all walks of life as they live together at a country house.

ITV has announced that Davina McCall will host a new dating show, going under the working title The Romance Retreat, which will follow single parents as they attempt to find love.

The synopsis for the series says that viewers will need to "get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again".

McCall announced the news in a video posted to Instagram along with the following message: "Omg... i manifested and it came true!! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1!!

Davina McCall Karwai Tang/WireImage

"This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you. It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!!"

Casting for the series is now open, with single parents and grown-up children from across the UK being encourage to apply now. You can find out how to apply by following this link.

McCall previously confirmed to RadioTimes.com that she won't be returning to host the Big Brother reboot, which is coming this year to ITV, but said she will be "supporting it with every fibre of my being".

She said: "Oh, I mean, I love that programme with all of my heart. It made me who I am today. I had the best 11 years of my life, like all my babies were practically born on the show.

"All my babies were born in September because I couldn't give birth during Big Brother and I planned them all so I had my babies in September."

The Romance Retreat will air in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.

