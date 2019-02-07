Dani and Jack were last seen together in ITVBe's Love Island spin-off Life After Love Island.

“We won’t ever be doing another show again,” she responded to a fan asking whether she and 27-year-old Jack would be appearing on TV together again. “Too many opinions and judgements. Keeping everything to ourselves from now on.”

Dani and Jack's future has reportedly been in doubt after Jack confessed to taking cocaine on a night out.

“It’s not a reflection of my character, but I’ve had a blowout. It was a lapse in judgment, but it’s not something that I’ll ever do again,” he told The Sun.

“I’ve told Dani, and obviously she doesn’t agree with anything like that at all," he said. “She doesn’t like all that. But obviously she’ll always support me.

"She said, ‘I’ll always support you, you made a mistake, we all make mistakes, but don’t ever do it again’. I don’t want to bring her into it, I’ve had a conversation with her and it’s not fair on her.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dani Dyer hit out at the reports, saying that she was "sick of having to comment about my life".

"Nobody knows any facts or truth about me," she said. Sick of people judging my relationship that they know nothing about! I don't deserve any of this."

She added: "MY family have done nothing but always love and support Jack through good times and bad. So don't send me messages and judge something you know nothing about!"

It’s been a difficult few weeks for the most recent cohort of islanders, with Megan Barton-Hanson breaking up with co-star Wes Nelson a few weeks after his Dancing on Ice debut.

Elsewhere, Kaz Crossley announced her split from boyfriend Josh Denzel just six months after they left the villa in third place.